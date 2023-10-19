iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.86

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.86 and last traded at $111.88, with a volume of 2791103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.