iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.86

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.86 and last traded at $111.88, with a volume of 2791103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.