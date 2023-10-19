Cargojet Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$142.64.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$83.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$94.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.28. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$83.72 and a 52-week high of C$143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

