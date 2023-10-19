Cargojet Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet
Cargojet Stock Performance
TSE:CJT opened at C$83.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$94.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.28. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$83.72 and a 52-week high of C$143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.