Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Environmental Waste International

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

