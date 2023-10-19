FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Down 0.1%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.02. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

FFW Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

FFW Increases Dividend

FFW Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FFW’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

(Get Free Report)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.