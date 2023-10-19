FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Down 0.1%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.02. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.
The company has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.
FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.
