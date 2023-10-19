Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance
FRAF stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54.
Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Company Profile
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Financial Services
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.