Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.