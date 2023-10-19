Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Down 4.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 3,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.08) to GBX 860 ($10.50) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.03) to GBX 797 ($9.73) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.97) to GBX 990 ($12.09) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

