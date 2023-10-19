Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.29. 120,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 149,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$82.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.