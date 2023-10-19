Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

