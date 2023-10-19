Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,388,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Equinix stock opened at $732.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.54. Equinix has a 12-month low of $518.57 and a 12-month high of $821.63.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
