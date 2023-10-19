theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 80,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 88,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
theglobe.com Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
theglobe.com Company Profile
theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.
