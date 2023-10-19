Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Five9 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.05.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

