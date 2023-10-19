First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 200,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $24.45 on Thursday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

