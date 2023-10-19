CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Update

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.38. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -458.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

