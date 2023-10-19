Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Increases By 6.1%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

DarioHealth stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.41. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 120.19%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 729.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 429,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in DarioHealth by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 258,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

