Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Increases By 6.1%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.
DarioHealth stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.41. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 120.19%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
