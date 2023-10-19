Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 3.6%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 5,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Sernova Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

