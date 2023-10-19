SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 3.5%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.60). 1,757,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 823,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.20 ($0.63).

SigmaRoc Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £338.23 million, a PE ratio of 976.88 and a beta of 1.71.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

