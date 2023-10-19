X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.3%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $43.54. Approximately 3,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 95,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after buying an additional 3,344,000 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

