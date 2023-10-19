OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.86). Approximately 60,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 73,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.82).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OTMP

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

OnTheMarket Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.38. The stock has a market cap of £86.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

(Get Free Report)

OnTheMarket plc provides online property portal services to businesses in the estate and lettings agency industry in the United Kingdom. The company operates OnTheMarket.com website and apps, which is a property search platform for property seekers. It also offers OnTheMarket Software that includes TecLet, an automated pre-tenancy and property management platform; TecCRM, which allows agents to manage prospecting and marketing for securing and managing new business for sales and letting; TecHub that allows consumers to transact directly with the platforms to bring automation and 24/7 transacting to agency businesses; and TecWeb, which provides agents with an interactive website solution that includes SEO and pay per click services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.