OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.86). Approximately 60,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 73,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.82).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
OnTheMarket plc provides online property portal services to businesses in the estate and lettings agency industry in the United Kingdom. The company operates OnTheMarket.com website and apps, which is a property search platform for property seekers. It also offers OnTheMarket Software that includes TecLet, an automated pre-tenancy and property management platform; TecCRM, which allows agents to manage prospecting and marketing for securing and managing new business for sales and letting; TecHub that allows consumers to transact directly with the platforms to bring automation and 24/7 transacting to agency businesses; and TecWeb, which provides agents with an interactive website solution that includes SEO and pay per click services.
