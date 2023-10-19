Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 3,020,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 730,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Gunsynd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.