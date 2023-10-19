BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Shares Down 1.1%

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.21). 5,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.24).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.81. The stock has a market cap of £38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.67 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

