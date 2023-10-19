Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.55 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($0.93). 353,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 943,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.75 ($0.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Reach from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £235.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Reach’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

