Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,160.41.

CMG opened at $1,840.92 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,877.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,951.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

