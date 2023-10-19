Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 44,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.