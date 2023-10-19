CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Up 5.7%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.65 ($0.68) and last traded at €0.58 ($0.61). 47,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.54 ($0.57).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

