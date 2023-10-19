iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.68 and last traded at $57.49. 2,477 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Strategy ETF

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

