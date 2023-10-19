Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

QSR stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,145,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile



Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

