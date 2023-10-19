United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Up 0%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.20. 55,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 102,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 163.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 580.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

