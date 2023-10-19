First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.72. 25,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 972% from the average session volume of 2,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.