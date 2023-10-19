First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.72. 25,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 972% from the average session volume of 2,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,706,000.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

