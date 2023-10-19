Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

