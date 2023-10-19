Brown Advisory Inc. Has $47.65 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of Kellanova worth $47,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,800 shares of company stock valued at $38,844,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:K opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

