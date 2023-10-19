Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 16,389 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $298,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 132,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,867,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

