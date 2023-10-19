Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $60,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average is $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

