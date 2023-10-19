Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 15,534 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

