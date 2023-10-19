Brown Advisory Inc. Has $54.64 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.46% of Cable One worth $54,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $637.03 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.00 and a twelve month high of $878.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). The company had revenue of $424.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.41 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

