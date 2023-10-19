Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

