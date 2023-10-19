Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $238.13 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.51.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

