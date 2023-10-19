Brown Advisory Inc. Has $57.94 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.36% of NetApp worth $57,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.77 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.