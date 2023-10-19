ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

NASDAQ ON opened at $89.59 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

