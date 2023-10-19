Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Up 6.2%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.03 and last traded at $117.33. 101,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 324,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Herc Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herc by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 264,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

