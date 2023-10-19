Short Interest in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Decreases By 6.1%

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of KAR opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OPENLANE has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

