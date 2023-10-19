Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 3,389 shares of company stock worth $401,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $106.78 on Thursday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

