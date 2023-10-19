iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 64,339 shares.The stock last traded at $105.91 and had previously closed at $105.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $903.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

