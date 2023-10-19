Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.28. 96,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 556,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,602.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,372 shares of company stock worth $2,507,818. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

