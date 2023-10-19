Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Decreases By 6.0%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Mativ Trading Down 1.2 %
MATV stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mativ has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $28.99.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $10,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
