Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Decreases By 6.0%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Mativ Trading Down 1.2 %

MATV stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mativ has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $10,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Stories

