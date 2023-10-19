Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Drops By 6.2%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $41,816,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $14,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,519,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOUS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOUS. Stephens raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

