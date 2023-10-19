Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Grows By 6.3%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
International Seaways Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $44,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,545 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
