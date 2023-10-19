Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Grows By 6.3%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $44,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,545 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

