Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.60.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

