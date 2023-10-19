Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

