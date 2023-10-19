Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $3.71 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Moonriver has a market cap of $30.70 million and $1.55 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00013016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,013,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,282,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

