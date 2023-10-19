Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Global Payments stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

